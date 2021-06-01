Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

NYSE:MG opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $306.39 million, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 2.16.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

