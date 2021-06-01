Mochi Market Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (MOMA)

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Mochi Market coin can currently be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. Mochi Market has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $44,351.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Mochi Market

Mochi Market (CRYPTO:MOMA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,081,206 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

Buying and Selling Mochi Market

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mochi Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mochi Market should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mochi Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

