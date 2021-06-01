Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Tops $0.34

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $174,449.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004073 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002415 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001413 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 5,119,007 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.