Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.