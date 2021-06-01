Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 29th total of 585,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,638.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MONRF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.