Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 29th total of 585,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,638.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MONRF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.