Monetha Market Cap Reaches $11.16 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.01010309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.84 or 0.09747865 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

