Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to announce $45.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.98 million to $47.25 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 384,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 55,980 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 737,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $533,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

