Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $332.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $335.35 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.29 and a 200-day moving average of $293.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

