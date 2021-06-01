Morgan Stanley Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $89.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.91.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 33,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,494,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,842,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

