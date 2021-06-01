Morgan Stanley Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,471,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

