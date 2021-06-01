Morgan Stanley Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.93.
Shares of RKT stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,471,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
