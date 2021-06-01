M&T Bank Corp Takes $248,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,919.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.