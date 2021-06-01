Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 18th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

