MVL Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. MVL has a total market capitalization of $173.83 million and $37,397.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.01016242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.86 or 0.09788714 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,873,362,296 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

