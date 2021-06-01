Namecoin (NMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,759.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and $16,759.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,966.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $675.93 or 0.01879343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00477492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

