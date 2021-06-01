NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report sales of $32.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the highest is $34.46 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $22.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $148.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.25 million to $150.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $187.74 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $196.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 969,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,369. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.68. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

