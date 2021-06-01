NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.84 million and a PE ratio of -52.66.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

