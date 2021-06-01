National Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.38.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

NYSE TIXT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $560,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.