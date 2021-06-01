Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.55. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 25,986 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $140.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.
About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.