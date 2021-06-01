Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.55. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 25,986 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $140.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

