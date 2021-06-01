Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $119.99 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

