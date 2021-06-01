Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,490 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

