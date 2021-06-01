Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

NFLX traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.52. 84,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,635. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

