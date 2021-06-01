NeuroPace, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 1st (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace’s (NASDAQ:NPCE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 1st. NeuroPace had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $102,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During NeuroPace’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NPCE stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

In other news, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 in the last ninety days.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

