New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 157,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 381,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,878,383. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

