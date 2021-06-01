New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $613,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.