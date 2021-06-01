New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.97.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

EDU stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

