NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,731.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $304,804.31 and approximately $3,731.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $661.18 or 0.01840849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.63 or 0.01015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.43 or 0.09768112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091639 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 461 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.