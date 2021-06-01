NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $161.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,265. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

