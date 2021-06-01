Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.58

Shares of Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on NINOY. Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Nikon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.