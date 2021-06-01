Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 115,179 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.42. 5,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

