Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $15.05 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 55,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.79. 73,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average is $145.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

