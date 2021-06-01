Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,158,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

