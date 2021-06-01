Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBA stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,002. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $53.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

