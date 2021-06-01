Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Brokerages predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810,000.00 and the highest is $890,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NOVN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.08. Novan has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

