Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $1,509,989. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 307,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,748. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

