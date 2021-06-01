Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.83

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$76.83 and last traded at C$76.79, with a volume of 698752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$71.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.47.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.4099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 137.54%.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

