Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.38. 516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVCF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.