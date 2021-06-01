Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0804 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $120.55 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

