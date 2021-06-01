Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $3.44 million and $103,240.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,302.84 or 0.99952100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00037820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00088090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

