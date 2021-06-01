OKB (OKB) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. OKB has a total market cap of $800.82 million and $490.30 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $13.35 or 0.00036556 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.01021450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.42 or 0.09790071 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

