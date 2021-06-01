OLO (NYSE:OLO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OLO (NYSE:OLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.90 million-$34.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.75 million.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. 270,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OLO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

