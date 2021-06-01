Opacity (OPCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $480,659.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Opacity has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $480,659.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 70,072,814.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00116881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.01011422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.70 or 0.09774397 BTC.

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

