Open Platform Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,114.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $165,114.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.43 or 0.01024367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.39 or 0.09879910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091492 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

