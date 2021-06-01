OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post sales of $457.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,000. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 340,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

