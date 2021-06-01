OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.05 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $129,708.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00300852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00191400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.01006559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

