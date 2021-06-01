Orbital Energy Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 64,423 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,505 call options.

OEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 555,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orbital Energy Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orbital Energy Group by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OEG traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 228,300,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.