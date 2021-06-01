OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,822. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

