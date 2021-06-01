OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 7.2%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 262,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,159,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.15.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 96.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

