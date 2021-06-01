Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.41.

OMI stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

