Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,909. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,563,033 shares of company stock worth $22,379,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

