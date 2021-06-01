Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ORCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,563,033 shares of company stock valued at $22,379,207. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

